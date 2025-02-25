Thawee Clarifies Role in Election Commission Invitation, Emphasizes Cooperation



Bangkok: Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, addressed concerns regarding the perceived exertion of authority over the Election Commission (EC) by the Special Case Committee (SCC). Thawee clarified that the invitation extended to the EC was purely a request for cooperation and not an exercise of power. He emphasized the optional nature of the invitation and reiterated the committee’s readiness to move forward and ensure fairness in the proceedings.





According to Thai News Agency, the discussion arose from a response to a letter from the EC Secretary-General, which lacked clarity. During a recent meeting, the committee sought to address lingering questions about the duration of ongoing issues. Thawee, after reviewing some evidence, expressed a desire for the EC to clarify its position, given the legal expertise within the commission, including the Secretary-General of the Council of State and the President of the Lawyers Council. The meeting concluded that for the sake of lawful and fair proceedings, coordination with the EC was necessary. The invitation was not meant to impose authority but to facilitate mutual respect and understanding.





Thawee assigned the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to coordinate with the EC, leaving it to the commission’s discretion to decide who would attend. He assured that the proceedings could continue regardless of the EC’s participation, as the aim was to resolve doubts amicably. The meeting marked a preliminary step in accepting the investigation, with a commitment to avoiding political interference and ensuring fairness for all parties involved.





The investigation focuses on offenses related to election budgets and senator acquisitions, potentially amounting to over 1 billion baht. These issues may warrant classification as a special case, requiring further consideration.





In response to inquiries about potential interference with the EC, Thawee stressed that the process was purely about coordination, not pressure. The justice process was designed to respect the EC’s independence while evaluating whether the case should be classified as a special criminal case or handled at the EC’s request.





Thawee assured that all efforts would be made to address the case diligently, dismissing any notions of political maneuvering. The initial expert meeting revealed numerous questions and evidence that required EC clarification to avoid one-sidedness.





The meeting included insights from a professor at Chulalongkorn University and a former prosecutor, both advocating for EC engagement to ensure a balanced understanding of the situation. While there is a possibility of the case being accepted as a special case, Thawee emphasized the importance of respecting the committee’s discretion and thoroughly considering the legitimacy of the issues at hand.

