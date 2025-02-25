Pichai Addresses Concerns Over Agricultural Product and Rice Prices at Pheu Thai MP Meeting



Bangkok: “Pichai”, Minister of Commerce, faced the Pheu Thai MP meeting amid pressure to address the issue of declining agricultural product and rice prices. Accompanied by civil servants from the Ministry of Commerce, Pichai was pressed for explanations on his frequent overseas trips after failing to provide clear answers.





According to Thai News Agency, the weekly meeting of Pheu Thai Party MPs saw key ministers, including Mr. Prasert Chantarawongthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, in attendance to address concerns raised by MPs. The previous week’s meeting had highlighted dissatisfaction with Mr. Pichai’s handling of agricultural product prices, leading to speculation about his potential removal from the cabinet.





In today’s meeting, Mr. Pichai outlined the Ministry of Commerce’s strategy for tackling the issue of low agricultural prices. He was accompanied by a Ministry of Commerce official to provide clarity to the Pheu Thai Party MPs. However, questions arose when an MP sought specifics about compensation measures for farmers cultivating dry season rice, prompting Mr. Pichai to provide further details on compensation figures.





An MP highlighted Mr. Pichai’s lack of clarity regarding compensation for dry-season rice farmers, noting his focus on international trips and meetings. In response, Mr. Pichai stated that his frequent travels were aimed at opening new markets, although MPs emphasized the need for immediate measures to support dry-season rice farmers facing low prices.





The meeting also addressed the postponed senator collusion case, with MPs seeking explanations due to public interest and its impact on coalition party relations. Additionally, discussions included several laws slated for presentation to the House of Representatives, such as the Port Act.





Prime Minister’s visit to the Pheu Thai Party was noted, although he did not attend the MP meeting, opting instead to dine with the government.

