Nearfield Instruments Signs Multi-Year Development Project to Advance Semiconductor Metrology

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nearfield Instruments, the leader in 3D, non-destructive, in-line process control solutions based on scanning probe technology, today announced a strategic development project to accelerate innovation in semiconductor metrology.

As part of a multi-year collaboration, Nearfield Instruments will deploy its flagship system, QUADRA, at Imec’s advanced R&D facility in Leuven. The two organizations will jointly develop next-generation metrology solutions to address critical challenges across the semiconductor manufacturing value chain, including:

High-NA EUV Lithography Metrology

Development and characterization of high-NA EUV resist 3D metrology using Nearfield’s proprietary High-Aspect-Ratio (HAR) imaging mode (FFTP) to improve scanner productivity.

3D Profiling of Advanced Logic Devices

Enabling precise characterization of high-aspect-ratio structures such as Complementary Field-Effect Transistors (CFETs) through QUADRA’s proprietary side-wall imaging mode.

3D Heterogeneous Integration Metrology

Enhancing metrology and inspection capabilities for 3D integration and hybrid bonding (wafer-to-wafer, die-to-wafer). Applications include copper pad and dielectric roughness, erosion, dishing, full-die imaging, and edge roll-off, leveraged by Nearfield Instruments’ Ultra-Large Scanning Area (ULSA) technology, which combines high throughput with nanometer-level resolution.

“Partnering with Imec allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in semiconductor manufacturing process control,” said Dr. Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments.

“Together, we’re tackling grand metrology challenges, from 3D profiling of CFETs to hybrid bonding characterization, and enabling the next leap in High-NA EUV lithography through full 3D resist imaging. These innovations are critical for the AI-chip era, where precision, speed, and scalability in metrology directly determine performance, energy efficiency, and yield. QUADRA is built to meet those demands.”

Luc van den Hove, CEO of IMEC, adds: “Advanced metrology solutions are essential to overcoming the complex challenges facing the semiconductor industry today. By combining state-of-the-art research and innovative technologies, we are paving the way for transformative advancements that will support the future of chip manufacturing and enable the continued progress of the digital era. We are happy to see European initiatives to develop advanced equipment solutions addressing some of the pressing needs and want to leverage our pilot line to demonstrate some of these capabilities.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bridging cutting-edge metrology innovation with advanced semiconductor process development. By combining Nearfield Instruments’ proven technology with Imec’s visionary research programs, the partnership aims to deliver impactful solutions that will shape the future of chip manufacturing.

ABOUT NEARFIELD INSTRUMENTS

Based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Nearfield Instruments specializes in advanced metrology and inspection solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company develops and commercializes next-generation scanning probe microscopy systems that deliver true 3D nanometer-scale metrology.

At the heart of Nearfield’s innovation is its proprietary platform QUADRA, which enables non-destructive, high-throughput, atomic force microscopy (AFM) with full 3D imaging capabilities, including full side-wall measurement. This allows semiconductor manufacturers to precisely measure complex structures such as high-aspect-ratio trenches, vias, and multi-layered stacks, which are increasingly critical in advanced nodes and 3D IC packaging. The company’s solutions are designed for seamless integration into high-volume manufacturing environments, offering robust automation, fast measurement cycles, and compatibility with fab standards, enabling the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing innovation in line with industry needs.

For more information, visit nearfieldinstruments.com

Media Contact: Roland van Vliet Chief Partnership Officer Nearfield Instruments B.V. roland.vanvliet@nearfieldinstruments.com | +31 6 20 36 97 41

