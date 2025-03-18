Ministry of Foreign Affairs Reiterates Uyghur Safety Certificate Is Internationally Binding



Bangkok: Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the Chinese government’s safety certification for Uighurs is internationally binding, stating that Thailand cannot be accused of violating human rights.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Rasme Chaleechan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the fundamental principle of ‘Pacta Sunt Servanda’ or ‘Agreement must be kept’ in international relations. This principle, enshrined in Article 26 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, mandates that states must adhere to their agreements. It is a cornerstone of diplomatic relations globally. Therefore, China’s diplomatic letter assuring the safety and reintegration of Uighur Chinese in Thailand is deemed binding under international law.





The Assistant Minister further asserted that since the Chinese government has provided an official letter guaranteeing safety and security, accusations of Thailand violating the human rights principle of Non-Refoulement are unfounded. The letter from the sovereign country eliminates these accusations by default.





Additionally, the Assistant Minister highlighted that the focus will now be on verifying compliance with these assurances through periodic follow-ups. Without clear evidence against the 40 Uighurs, any conclusion drawn is premature and not based on scientific evidence. Thailand’s actions align with both domestic and international laws grounded in human rights principles. Misunderstanding or disregarding the principle of Pacta Sunt Servanda reflects a fundamental misconception of international relations.

