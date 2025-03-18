Search
PM Asks Ministers to Prepare for No-Confidence Debate


Bangkok: The Prime Minister has instructed ministers to gather comprehensive information ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled for March 24-26. The administration’s ongoing efforts to address the issue of “e-cigarettes…not over, not quitting” were also highlighted, with the Prime Minister expressing gratitude to government agencies for their diligent work over the past 15 days, achieving more in this period than throughout the entire previous year.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that during the recent cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister decided to postpone next week’s cabinet meeting to Thursday, March 27, 2025. This postponement allows ministers ample time to prepare for the upcoming no-confidence debate. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for ministers to compile detailed information from all relevant government agencies to ensure preparedness for discussions in the House of Representatives.

The Prime Minister’s directiv
e underscores the importance of the upcoming debate, with an expectation for ministers to be ready to address all potential issues that may be raised. The focus remains on presenting a united and well-informed front during the parliamentary sessions, as the government seeks to reinforce its stance and policies.

