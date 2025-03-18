Phumtham Denies KPI Measurements Amid Discussions on Pheu Thai Party’s Performance



According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, convened a meeting with ministers from the Pheu Thai Party at the Thai Khu Fah Building. The session, which lasted more than an hour, aimed to discuss the progress and performance of the ministers.





Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, addressed the media following the meeting, stating that the Prime Minister has been regularly meeting with Pheu Thai Party cabinet members to review their work and discuss future plans. He emphasized that these meetings are routine and there is no specific cause for concern.





Addressing questions about former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s alleged involvement in speeding up governmental work due to a pending budget, Mr. Phumtham clarified that he has not been influenced by Mr. Thaksin’s ideas. He emphasized that government operations are managed generally without any specific directives from Mr. Thaksin.





Mr. Phumtham further highlighted that there is no KPI measurement system in place to grade ministerial performance. He noted that discussions with the Prime Minister primarily focus on the Ministry of Defense, and such exchanges with other ministers are beneficial for idea-sharing.





When questioned about the perceived slow performance of the government after six months in office, Mr. Phumtham stated that they have not incorporated Mr. Thaksin’s ideas into performance discussions. He noted that public perception and media feedback are valuable indicators for evaluating their work, and they are committed to self-assessment and improvement.





Regarding concerns about a budget remaining unutilized, Mr. Phumtham assured that efforts are being made to mobilize the budget effectively, and there should not be any issues in this regard.





Ms. Jiraporn Sitthuprai, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, added that the meeting was also a follow-up on the monthly work of Pheu Thai Party ministers. The Prime Minister urged ministers to expedite their work to address the numerous challenges facing the country, including political, economic, and social issues. The goal is to deliver tangible results that benefit the public.





Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, also commented on the discussion, noting that it served as an opportunity for Pheu Thai Party ministers to reconnect. He mentioned that there was a brief dialogue about the upcoming no-confidence debate, with the Prime Minister advising ministers to prepare thoroughly.





In response to inquiries about the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Suriya reported that the ministry has compiled a list of completed projects to identify any issues that might need addressing.

