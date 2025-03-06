Four Thais Injured After South Korean Fighter Jet Misfires During Exercise



Seoul: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that a South Korean fighter jet dropped a bomb during a joint South Korea-US military exercise, injuring four Thais. One is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow (Mar 7, 2015), while the other three have minor injuries.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nikorndej Plangoon, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed that he had been informed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, that today (6 March 2025) there were news reports that two South Korean Air Force fighter jets had mistakenly released eight MK-82 bombs, a munition mainly used for destroying buildings and bridges, in a residential area in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, during the Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States.





The incident caused significant damage to houses and other buildings in the area and resulted in a total of 15 injuries, including four Thais. One person sustained injuries to his hands and legs and is being treated at Pocheon Uiryowon Hospital before undergoing surgery tomorrow (7 March). The relevant South Korean agencies will be responsible for the medical expenses. The other three Thais sustained minor injuries and have already returned to their residences.





The South Korean Air Force has issued a public apology for the incident and will take measures to provide relief to those injured and affected. This is the first time civilians have been injured during a South Korean-US air drill since the end of the Korean War.





The embassy has contacted the injured person to visit and inquire about their condition and will continue to closely monitor their condition.

