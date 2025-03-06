Horror as Young Man Finds Snake in Ice Cream from Street Vendor



Ratchaburi: Horror! A young man reviews his purchase of black bean ice cream from a street vendor and is terrified of encountering a ‘green snake’ that almost bit him. He quickly returns it to the vendor.

According to Thai News Agency, a Facebook user named ‘Rayban Nak Leng Boon Pak Tho Mueang Ratchaburi’ shared a shocking experience after buying black bean ice cream from a street vendor. Instead of enjoying his treat, he discovered a snake embedded in the ice cream. He posted a picture with the caption, ‘Such cute eyes. Am I dead yet? Black beans, street vendor. Real picture because I bought it myself.’

The man confirmed the authenticity of the incident, explaining that it occurred while he was picking up his nephew from school. After deciding to buy ice cream from an old-fashioned peddling cart, he chose black bean ice cream, a favorite of his. Upon turning over the ice cream stick, he noticed something he initially thought was a bean, but it resembled a snake’s eye upon closer inspection. Shocked, he im

mediately informed the vendor, who then requested to bag the item and send it to the company responsible for further investigation. The snake was identified by the man as a green snake, and he admitted that he was so startled that he almost bit into it.