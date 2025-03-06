Thammanat and Narumon Lead Merit-Making Ceremony at Kla Tham Party Office



Bangkok: “Thammanat-Narumon” took the auspicious occasion to make merit and offer food to monks at the party office, as part of a ceremony where Buddhist prayers were chanted. Many Kla Tham executives and MPs attended the event, including MPs from the party “Uncle Pom,” who also joined the gathering.

According to Thai News Agency, the Kla Tham Party organized this merit-making ceremony at their party office. Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao, MP for Phayao District 1 and advisor to the Kla Tham Party, and Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Kla Tham Party, arrived early in the morning. They were welcomed by Mr. Itthi Sirilathayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, along with other MPs from the Kla Tham Party.

Throughout the morning, party executives, leaders, MPs, and members arrived to participate. Notable attendees included Mr. Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Chachoengsao MP and party registrar; Mr. Kriditat Saengthanyothin, party-list MP and deputy l

eader; Mr. Nares Thamrongthipkhun, Chiang Mai MP and deputy leader; and several other MPs and party leaders from various regions.

The ceremony began at 7:30 a.m. when Lt. Col. Thammanat and Ms. Narumon led the MPs to pay homage to the Phra Phum Chai Mongkol Shrine in front of the building. Inside, ten monks, led by Somdej Phra Thiranyanamuni, abbot of Wat Thepsirin, were invited to perform the chanting ceremony. Additionally, Ms. Kanchana Changwan, Chaiyaphum MP and Deputy Secretary-General of the Palang Pracharath Party, joined the merit-making with the Kla Tham Party.

Lt. Col. Thammanat also discussed preparations for the 2027 House of Representatives election. The Kla Tham Party plans to establish party centers across four regions-North, Northeast, South, East, and West-by March, with the Narathiwat Province center opening on March 8. Provincial centers in 68 remaining provinces are expected to be completed by April 2025, indicating the party’s readiness for the 2027 election.

Regarding candidates, Lt.

Col. Thammanat emphasized the importance of fresh faces and diversity. The party list will include individuals from various professions, including underprivileged people, ethnic minorities, and laborers from all regions, following a strategy devised by Mrs. Narumon and a team of young strategists. Lt. Col. Thammanat assured that the Kla Tham Party’s list will reflect a mix of professions and ages.

“In this regard, the public will see the party list of the Kla Tham Party, which combines people from many professions and all ages,” said Colonel Thammanat.