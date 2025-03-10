Former Narcotics Police Commander Comments on Former Superintendent Joe’s Character



Bangkok: Former Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Police, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sommai Kongwisai, has shared his perspective on ‘Former Superintendent Joe,’ describing him as a non-troublemaker who cared well for his superiors during his time as a subordinate.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sommai Kongwisai, who once commanded ‘Former Superintendent Joe’ during his tenure as deputy superintendent at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, expressed his views following the chanting of the Abhidhamma. He stated that ‘Former Superintendent Joe’ was not a difficult person to work with and was pleased that Joe no longer had to endure suffering, leaving the rest to the justice system.





Regarding concerns about whether ‘Former Superintendent Joe’ might face pressure in prison that could lead to self-harm, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sommai admitted his lack of personal experience with prison life but acknowledged the potential discomfort and stress Joe might experience, especially considering his history of arresting criminals. He noted the uncertainty of the prison environment and its potential impact on Joe’s mental state.





Addressing rumors about Joe’s mental health, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sommai speculated that any such issues might have arisen since his imprisonment began three years ago. He described Joe as a police officer trained to withstand adversity, different from a military environment where orders are simply followed. However, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sommai refrained from commenting on unverified facts, emphasizing that it is not his responsibility to address matters he is not fully informed about. He highlighted the Ministry of Justice’s responsibility to address these issues, considering Joe’s political involvement and the implications it may have for other police officers.

