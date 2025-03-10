Depressing Announcement: Grandma Seeks New Home for 1-Year-Old Grandchild Amid Financial Struggles



Udon Thani: A couple in Udon Thani Province has made a heartbreaking announcement, seeking someone to adopt their one-year-old granddaughter due to their inability to provide for her. The child’s parents are absent, with the mother working in Suphan Buri Province and reportedly struggling with drug addiction, leaving the grandparents overwhelmed and financially strained. The Udon Thani Department of Social Development and Human Security has intervened to offer initial support.

According to Thai News Agency, a reporter visited the home of 65-year-old Ms Suchawadee and 72-year-old Mr Salat in Na Chum Saeng Subdistrict. The elderly couple resides in a modest concrete house with their two grandchildren. Ms Suchawadee revealed that her daughter, Ms Nonglak, had left her two children-ages 9 and 1-in their care before departing for work. However, Ms Nonglak has not sent financial support, leaving the grandparents struggling to provide basic necessities like food and milk for the children.

Ms Suchawadee explained t

hat the challenges have become insurmountable. The couple relies solely on elder welfare payments, which are insufficient to cover expenses. They have resorted to boiling rice water for the younger grandchild due to a lack of funds for milk. Desperate for a solution, Ms Suchawadee announced her intention to find a better home for the one-year-old, expressing hope that someone could offer the child a life free from hardship.

The situation is further complicated by Ms Nonglak’s personal struggles. She has six children by different fathers, with three living with their grandparents. Ms Nonglak’s history of drug use and financial instability has exacerbated the family’s difficulties. Although she has pledged to return for her child after completing work in ten days, local villagers remain skeptical of her promises.

The Udon Thani Children’s Home and Social Welfare Department responded promptly, advising the grandmother to continue caring for the child while assistance is arranged. Officials plan to propose fina

ncial aid of 3,000 baht per month to the Udon Thani governor, including provisions like rice, dried goods, and other essentials to alleviate the family’s immediate needs.

The announcement has prompted nationwide compassion, with several individuals and organizations reaching out to support the family. Offers include purchasing a new bicycle for the 9-year-old, school supplies, and essentials for the younger child. This outpouring of support reflects a collective desire to uplift the family during this challenging time.