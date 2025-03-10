Bangkok Urgently Addresses Collapsed Sidewalk on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road



Bangkok: Bangkok is taking immediate action in coordination with the Department of Highways to address the collapsed sidewalk along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. The incident occurred near the Suthisan Pumping Station, outbound, before reaching Suthisan Intersection in the Phaya Thai District. Mr. Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, outlined the steps being taken by the authorities.





According to Thai News Agency, on March 9, 2015, officials from the Phaya Thai District Office, the Department of Highways, and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority inspected the site of the collapse. The footpath, under renovation by the Department of Highways, had fallen into a hole approximately 2.50 meters wide, 3 meters long, and 1 meter deep. Safety measures were immediately put in place, including the installation of steel panels to secure the area and ensure public safety.





The Department of Highways has been in contact with the contractor to expedite repairs. Temporary measures include covering the hole with steel plates, with full repairs expected to be completed within a week. For those affected by the collapse, compensation is available through the Phaya Thai District Office or the Department of Highways. Bangkok officials are also in discussions to develop long-term strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

