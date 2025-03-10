Deputy Director-General of Corrections Promises Thorough Investigation into Zone 7 Warden Case



Bangkok: The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections has pledged a comprehensive investigation into the conduct of the head of Warden 7 to resolve lingering uncertainties surrounding the case of Superintendent Joe. The inquiry is set to unfold over 30 days, ensuring all doubts are addressed thoroughly.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Col. Chain Kanchanapat, the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections, addressed the media while visiting Rayong Central Prison’s Supermax facility. This visit was in response to a complaint by the mother of the deceased, former Superintendent Joe. The Department of Corrections has not ignored the complaint and has initiated a proper procedure, forming an inspection committee led by the Inspector-General. A second letter sent during a transitional period of prison command led to some continuity issues, which are being addressed.





The deceased’s lawyer alleged that police were denied access to inspect the prison following a complaint filed at Prachachuen Police Station on January 14, 2025. In response, the Deputy Director-General explained that the Department had to adhere to Ministry of Justice regulations, requiring prisoner complaints to be approved by the prison commander to maintain order, given the high number of inmates.





The decision to transfer Mr. Sitthiphon, head of Zone 7, to an administrative role was intended to ensure transparency in the fact-finding process. The investigation includes participation from external bodies such as the Royal Thai Police, the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and the Department of Provincial Administration. The review will scrutinize all aspects, including altercations involving Superintendent Joe, with an initial 30-day timeline, subject to extension if necessary.





Mr. Sutthiphon, the Zone 7 warden, had no prior complaints against him, although he was known to be strict with Superintendent Joe, who had previous altercations with another inmate. Despite being summoned for questioning, Mr. Sutthiphon was not found to have exhibited any aggressive behavior, nor did he have personal conflicts with Superintendent Joe, except for enforcing discipline.





The investigation also delves into Superintendent Joe’s allegedly rebellious behavior, potentially stemming from his background as a police officer adjusting to prison life. Tobacco and obscene media were reportedly catalysts for the altercation, a scenario not uncommon in prison inspections, according to Pol. Lt. Col. Chen.





The Deputy Director-General expressed sympathy for the deceased’s family, acknowledging their consistent visits over the years. As a senior from the Royal Police Cadet Academy, he vowed to uncover the truth behind Superintendent Joe’s death, ensuring no questions remain unanswered.





Thailand’s supermax prisons, including Rayong, are reserved for high-risk inmates involved in drug operations or exhibiting difficult behavior. Solitary confinement, stricter than group confinement, is applied under careful regulation and international standards, with mental health assessments conducted to prevent self-harm among prisoners.

