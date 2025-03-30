Earthquake Aftermath: Thai Authorities Mobilize Massive Relief Efforts Across Several Provinces



Bangkok: The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) has announced significant progress in relief efforts following the recent earthquake that struck Thailand on March 28. The tremor, which affected 63 provinces including Bangkok, has prompted an urgent response to assess and address the damage caused.





According to Thai News Agency, the earthquake resulted in 177 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 7.1, though these are not expected to cause further significant tremors.





New damage reports have emerged from 18 provinces, with Bangkok being the most severely impacted. The capital has reported 12 fatalities, 9 injuries, and 76 missing persons. Additionally, 591 houses, 55 temples, 86 hospitals, 9 buildings, 52 schools, and 25 government offices have sustained damage.





Assistance efforts are in full swing, with all impacted provinces working to alleviate the suffering of affected residents. Surveys are underway to assess damage to housing, infrastructure, and public utilities. Pathum Thani and Phrae, along with Bangkok, have been designated as disaster relief areas, allowing them to access a 20 million baht emergency fund. The DDPM has stated that if these funds prove insufficient, requests for additional resources will be made to ensure continued aid.





In Bangkok, the Comptroller General’s Department has approved a 200 million baht expansion of the government reserve fund to provide emergency assistance, focusing on immediate needs and operational support. The DDPM will work with affected provinces to expedite damage assessments and deliver aid as per established guidelines.





For those affected by the collapse of the Office of the Auditor General’s building, rescue efforts are ongoing. The DDPM, alongside military units, police, volunteers, and international rescue teams from China, the United States, and Israel, is actively involved in these operations. The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has been deployed to aid in search and rescue missions, supported by disaster machinery from various regional centers.





Additional precautions have been advised due to potential thunderstorms from now until April 1. Residents in 62 provinces are urged to stay informed and exercise caution during adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, hail, and lightning.





The government assures the public of its commitment to ensuring safety and delivering comprehensive relief swiftly. The DDPM, as part of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, will continue to coordinate efforts to support those affected by the earthquake.

