Thailand Set to Host BIMSTEC Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok



Bangkok: Thailand is gearing up to host the leaders of six countries for the Bay of Bengal Initiative Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) forum. The Prime Minister has confirmed the country’s readiness to welcome the leaders to Bangkok and has invited Thai citizens to participate in the hosting of the event scheduled for April 3-4.

According to Thai News Agency, Government Spokesperson Mr. Jirayu Huangsap revealed that Prime Minister Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra is fully prepared to welcome leaders and representatives from the six BIMSTEC member countries. These include Professor Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan, Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, Nepal’s Prime Minister Mr. K. P. Sarma Oli, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya from Sri Lanka, and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing from Myanmar. The Myanmar government has confirmed that its Prime Minister will attend the summit at Bangkok’s Shangri-La Hotel.

The summit marks the first international mee

ting hosted by the current Thai government. It is seen as a significant opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its capabilities as a host and to promote regional cooperation among member countries. The discussions will focus on strengthening economic development, trade, investment, and cooperation in various sectors. Key documents, such as the Declaration of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, will be endorsed, highlighting goals for economic growth, connectivity, and security.

The meeting will also introduce the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, aimed at fostering prosperity, sustainability, and openness within the region. This vision emphasizes trade, investment, and transport cooperation, as well as establishing rules for improved management and coordination under the BIMSTEC framework.

On April 3, the Prime Minister will host a dinner in honor of the visiting leaders at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La Hotel. The following day, discussions will cover topics like trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity, an

d food security.

Mr. Chirayu emphasized the importance of this summit for Thailand’s role in advancing cooperation among BIMSTEC countries, promoting economic and social growth in the Bay of Bengal region. He encouraged all sectors to actively participate in welcoming and hosting the event.

The BIMSTEC initiative, established on June 6, 1997, by Thailand and its member countries, aims to connect South Asia with Southeast Asia. It focuses on enhancing economic and technical cooperation and emphasizes connectivity across various dimensions, including trade, investment, security, agriculture, and sustainability.