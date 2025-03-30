“Narumon” Confirms Earthquake Will Not Affect Dam



Bangkok: “Narumon” confirmed that the earthquake did not affect the dam after receiving a report from the Royal Irrigation Department about the results of the dam inspection. It was found that the earthquake vibration measurements were lower than the design standards of the Royal Irrigation Department and ICOLD is stable and strong. She asked the people living downstream of the dam to be confident in their safety.





According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, revealed that the latest report from Mr. Suriyapol Nuchanong, Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, regarding the results of the dam inspection after the earthquake in Myanmar and the tremors reached Thailand. From the acceleration measurement (measurement of vibrations from the earthquake) measured at the dam of the Royal Irrigation Department, it was found that the measured value was between 0.00505 -0.01647 g, which is not exceeding the design standards of the Royal Irrigation Department and the principles of the International Organization for Large Dams (ICOLD) which are set to support an acceleration rate of no more than 0.2 g. Therefore, the earthquake incident did not affect the stability of the dam under the responsibility of the Royal Irrigation Department.





The Royal Irrigation Department has designed all dams to withstand earthquake vibrations at the highest risk level in Thailand. In addition, it constantly monitors and follows up on statistical data on the maximum acceleration values caused by earthquakes in order to assess earthquake events and the potential impact on the dams so that people living in areas downstream of the dams can be confident and confident in the safety and strength of the dams at all times.





In addition, the Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department has been assigned to order subordinate agencies to prepare machinery and tools that are ready to handle situations that may occur at any time. Therefore, people living in the northern, central and Bangkok regions are asked to be vigilant and closely follow news from government agencies.

