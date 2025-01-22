Causes of Violence in the Southern Border Provinces



Bangkok: The resurgence of violence in the southern border provinces has been attributed to the actions of the original BRN group, aiming to reignite peace negotiations that have currently come to a standstill. Both the 4th Army Region commander and academic experts have reached a consensus on this interpretation of the ongoing conflict.





According to Thai News Agency, the recent incidents are viewed as a strategic move by the BRN group to demonstrate their influence and capability in the region. The group’s actions are seen as a push to bring attention back to the stalled peace talks, emphasizing the need for renewed dialogue to address the ongoing unrest.

