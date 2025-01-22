Search
Close this search box.

Causes of Violence in the Southern Border Provinces


Bangkok: The resurgence of violence in the southern border provinces has been attributed to the actions of the original BRN group, aiming to reignite peace negotiations that have currently come to a standstill. Both the 4th Army Region commander and academic experts have reached a consensus on this interpretation of the ongoing conflict.



According to Thai News Agency, the recent incidents are viewed as a strategic move by the BRN group to demonstrate their influence and capability in the region. The group’s actions are seen as a push to bring attention back to the stalled peace talks, emphasizing the need for renewed dialogue to address the ongoing unrest.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
January 2025
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.