DSI Initiates Investigation into Tangmo Case, Team Set to Begin Work on January 27



Bangkok: DSI Director-General has given the green light for an investigation into Tangmo’s case to assess possible distortions in the criminal justice process and potential involvement of individuals or government officials. The investigation is anticipated to commence on January 27.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham, a specialist in consumer and environmental protection cases and head of the investigation team into the demise of Ms. Pattaratida (Nida) Patcharawirapong, also known as Tangmo, disclosed that Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Phraedam, the Director-General of the DSI, has sanctioned the investigation. The primary objective is to gather initial facts regarding any potential distortion in the criminal justice system and to identify any individuals or government officials who might be implicated.





The formation of an investigative team is underway, with the probe set to launch shortly. The expected start date for the investigation is Monday, January 27, 2025. The DSI will explore all facets of the case, which may include a reenactment of the incident by the investigation team.

