Search
Close this search box.

DSI Initiates Investigation into Tangmo Case, Team Set to Begin Work on January 27


Bangkok: DSI Director-General has given the green light for an investigation into Tangmo’s case to assess possible distortions in the criminal justice process and potential involvement of individuals or government officials. The investigation is anticipated to commence on January 27.



According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham, a specialist in consumer and environmental protection cases and head of the investigation team into the demise of Ms. Pattaratida (Nida) Patcharawirapong, also known as Tangmo, disclosed that Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Phraedam, the Director-General of the DSI, has sanctioned the investigation. The primary objective is to gather initial facts regarding any potential distortion in the criminal justice system and to identify any individuals or government officials who might be implicated.



The formation of an investigative team is underway, with the probe set to launch shortly. The expected start date for the investigation is Monday, January 27, 2025. The DSI will explore all facets of the case, which may include a reenactment of the incident by the investigation team.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
January 2025
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.