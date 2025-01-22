Orange is the new black with The European Art of Taste

Healthy, fresh and tasty, orange goes well with everything and is perfect to eat at any time. To celebrate the versatility of the queen of winter, the new video in the “Postcards from Europe” series is online

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing the Postcards from Europe series of The European Art of Taste: Fruit and Veg Masterpieces project, the second installment is dedicated to the orange: the undisputed star of winter and of European tables with the aim of extolling its benefits, versatility and reiterating its importance within a balanced diet.

It is a typical winter fruit, although some varieties manage to bear fruit until early summer. With its bright orange and balanced sweet-sour flavor, the orange is the ideal fruit to accompany us in any recipe and at any time of day. It is no coincidence that it can be said that “orange is the new black” of food choices: like the color that goes with everything, orange is a perfect match for every type of cuisine, from breakfast to dessert to the most sophisticated gourmet dishes.

“An orange in the morning is gold, in the afternoon it is silver, and in the evening it is lead,” so states an old Italian proverb that calls for consuming this fruit especially in the morning. But what does the science say? According to the Italian Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), oranges provide benefits at all times of the day, thanks to their extraordinary nutritional properties. In the morning, their rich vitamin C content helps fight fatigue and strengthen the immune system, making them a valuable ally for starting the day with energy. In the afternoon, an orange can turn into a refreshing and satiating snack, perfect for breaking hunger without weighing you down and keeping your caloric intake under control. And in the evening? Consuming an orange for dessert is an excellent choice to satisfy the craving for sweetness without giving in to refined sugars.

Orange has no timetable, whether it is in the morning, afternoon or evening, this amazing fruit fits perfectly into any recipe.

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruits and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy’s leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy’s mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the awarding administration can be held responsible for them.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiAaL9NL_XQ

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5759fcf3-10be-4f20-84c1-13b79743acb2

