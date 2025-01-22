Royal Rainmaking Department Seeks Additional Flights to Combat Bangkok’s PM2.5 Dust Crisis



Bangkok: The Royal Rainmaking Department is considering requesting additional flights to address the escalating PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Itthi Sirilatayakorn, is leading the initiative, coordinating with the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department to secure permission from aviation authorities for increased flight operations that aim to alleviate air pollution in the capital without disrupting commercial flights.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Itthi Sirilatayakorn has discussed the matter with Mrs. Manoporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport. The goal is to allow more flights to conduct atmospheric interventions, such as spraying dry ice or ice-soaked water, which help disperse dust particles by creating a temperature drop that facilitates their movement to the upper atmosphere. The operations, currently conducted from bases in Hua Hin, Kanchanaburi, and Rayong, may see an increase during periods of critical dust accumulation, pend

ing approval from Aeronautical Radio.

Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is set to introduce incentive measures to curb agricultural burning, a known contributor to PM2.5 levels. In line with the Prime Minister’s directive, these measures, effective from June 1, 2025, aim to reduce hotspots by rewarding farmers who refrain from burning. Non-compliant farmers will be excluded from government assistance programs and may face legal consequences.

Mrs. Manoporn Charoensri emphasized that Aeronautical Radio will assess the feasibility of authorizing more flights to mitigate dust pollution. Currently, 12 flights operate daily in the morning and afternoon, with additional permissions granted at Hua Hin Airport due to critically high dust levels affecting public health across multiple regions.