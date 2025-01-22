Female Celebrity ‘D’ Exposed for Unsettled 9 Million Baht Loan: Politician Denies Involvement



Bangkok: A famous page has revealed that a female celebrity, identified only by the initial ‘D’, was demanded to repay a loan amounting to 9 million baht. The celebrity reportedly claimed that the money was borrowed by a well-known politician, causing significant public interest and scrutiny. However, ‘Pai Lik’, a Member of Parliament, has confirmed that he has no involvement with the loan.





According to Thai News Agency, the controversy began when a popular page exposed the financial dealings of the female star. Initially, the star indicated she would repay the loan in 88 months but later implicated a famous politician in the transaction, allegedly to deflect responsibility. The politician in question denied any knowledge or involvement in the matter.





Pol. Col. Wachirakorn Wongboon, Superintendent of Khlong Tan Police Station, stated that a victim filed a daily record as evidence two days ago, describing the issue as a civil offense. The victim’s lawyer is expected to handle the case, and no additional complaints have been filed. Details about the money or other specifics from the daily record remain undisclosed due to legal constraints.





The latest developments reveal that “Pai Lik”, an MP for Kamphaeng Phet from the Kla Tham Party, acknowledged his past relationship with the actress, identified as “Due Arisara”. However, he emphasized having no connection to the loan and expressed limited knowledge about the situation, despite brief communications with Due following the news release.





The actress’s claim of obtaining a lottery quota from Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao, another MP from the Kla Tham Party, has also been refuted. Conversations with Lt. Col. Thammanat confirmed no such deal existed, and both politicians have dismissed any negative impact on their reputations, emphasizing their lack of involvement.





Further investigation into Due Arisara’s business ventures revealed her directorship in at least 13 companies, including “88beauty”, a cosmetics business mistakenly linked to online gambling. The situation regarding the loan and the alleged connection to the two politicians remains unresolved, pending further clarification from the actress herself.

