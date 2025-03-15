Assumed Cause of Collapse of Rama II Elevated Bridge Beam



Bangkok: The president of the Structural Engineers Association has provided initial insights into the collapse of the beam of the Rama II elevated bridge.





According to Thai News Agency, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amorn Pimanmas, President of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand, cautioned that it is premature to definitively conclude the cause of the collapse, which occurred during construction. The preliminary assessment of photographs indicates a collapse of the cross beam at the column head, affecting several consecutive spans.





Dr. Pimanmas outlined three initial assumptions regarding the cause of the collapse. The first assumption suggests that the collapse may have been triggered by activities occurring during the incident, such as the process of pouring concrete beams, which exert significant weight on the structure. If the supporting structure was not adequately robust, this could have led to the collapse.





The second assumption involves the steel truss supporting the crossbeams. The collapse of the steel truss raises questions about its load-bearing capacity and the adequacy of the joints between the steel truss pieces. It is crucial to verify whether these elements were sufficient to support the weight or if they experienced a loss of stability.





The third assumption questions the strength of the steel frame attachment points to the piers. These preliminary assumptions aim to guide the investigation into understanding whether the construction model, design, and work procedures met engineering standards. A working group will be established to investigate the cause of the collapse further. Construction will be halted until the investigation concludes and the real cause is determined.

