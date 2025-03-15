Collapsed Beam Causes Fatal Accident on Rama 3-Dao Khanong Elevated Road



Bangkok: Photos of the damage caused by a beam weighing over 800 tons collapsing during construction of the Rama 3-Dao Khanong elevated road have surfaced. Officials are rushing to remove the remains of the concrete beam and steel. The Structural Engineers Association is onsite to investigate the cause. The Bangkok governor expressed condolences to the deceased and concern for the injured.





According to Thai News Agency, the collapse occurred while workers were pouring cement on a 30-meter long cross beam. The incident, which happened at 1 a.m., resulted in five deaths and 24 injuries. The beam, part of the elevated expressway project on the western side of Bangkok, was being built over the existing expressway.





The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Throughout the day, officials, including the President of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand, have been inspecting the scene. Initial data suggests that the temporary steel frame may not have provided sufficient support while the concrete was setting. Further analysis will determine if the steel connections were correctly implemented.





The investigation will explore whether human error or equipment failure contributed to the incident. Examination of construction plans and engineering calculations is necessary, as any mistake in the process could lead to such a collapse. The project involves various stakeholders, including construction workers, inspectors, designers, and machinery operators.





Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, visited the accident scene, offering condolences to victims’ families and concern for those injured. The incident has significant implications for traffic, with over 100,000 vehicles using the road daily. The outbound section at the Dao Khanong checkpoint is closed for approximately one month, while the inbound section is expected to reopen within a week, per the Ministry of Transport. Heavy traffic congestion is anticipated, especially during peak hours.





The accident site is part of a construction project that spans an old expressway. Given the beam’s considerable weight, it is expected to rest on a sturdy foundation. Experts are urged to thoroughly investigate the cause. The incident serves as a reminder for those overseeing similar projects to enforce stricter safety measures.

