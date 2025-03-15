Police Inspector General Collaborates with Cambodia to Combat Thai Call Center Gangs



Phnom Penh: The National Police Inspector General is actively collaborating with Cambodian authorities to dismantle the Thai call center gangs deemed traitorous to the nation. Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police, disclosed his assignment by Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, along with Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, to visit Cambodia for discussions on March 13-14. The discussions aim to strengthen efforts against these gangs, with key actions outlined.





According to Thai News Agency, gratitude was expressed to Cambodian authorities for their crackdown on the 119-member Thai call center gang in Poipet, alongside discussions on evidence collection for prosecution in Thailand. The collaboration focuses on exchanging information about the gangs operating illegally in Cambodia, with the goal of prosecuting these individuals for transnational crimes within Thailand and eradicating them by year’s end.





Pol. Gen. Thatchai emphasized that the discussions bolster the working relationship between the two countries. He highlighted that some Thais cross the Thai-Cambodian border to establish call center operations in Cambodia to evade legal repercussions. These groups target Thai citizens, not Cambodians, leading to minor penalties for illegal entry or unauthorized work in Cambodia. Upon their return to Thailand, these individuals often falsely claim victimhood of human trafficking to avoid prosecution.





The exploitation of legal loopholes has allowed these gangs to proliferate, deceiving numerous Thais without regard for their background. They have become emboldened, openly challenging their victims through video calls, and mocking the families of those who have suffered from their deceit.





The prosecution of 115 out of 119 Thais arrested in Poipet on charges such as transnational crime, gangsterism, and fraud marks a historic step. This is the first instance where a call center gang is facing serious charges with potential prison sentences of up to 15 years, closing the loophole of claiming human trafficking victimhood.





Pol. Gen. Thatchai assured that the Royal Thai Police is committed to utilizing personnel and resources to protect Thais from these gangs and remove them from Thai society. The collaboration with Cambodian authorities aims to ensure that these individuals face legal consequences in Thailand, serving as a deterrent for others.

