Young MP and Woman Found Dead in Suspected Love Triangle Murder-Suicide



Chachoengsao: A young husband was left devastated after discovering his missing wife’s lifeless body in a car alongside a young police officer, amidst suspicions of a love affair that took a tragic turn.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Thitiwat, aged 23, was heartbroken upon finding the body of his wife, Ms. Natthicha, aged 26, who had disappeared from their home at midnight. She left with a gold necklace, a gold bracelet weighing 4 baht, and their white Isuzu Mux SUV, which bore a Chonburi license plate. Prior to the grim discovery, Mr. Thitiwat had reported her missing and made public appeals to locate her. His grief was palpable when he found her shot dead in the vehicle.





The bodies were discovered by officers from the Chachoengsao City Police Station, along with forensic experts and doctors, at a site near Ruam Phaet Hospital on Road 304, inbound to the city in Tambon Bang Tin Ped, Amphoe Mueang, Chachoengsao. A bullet hole was evident in the left passenger side glass door. The male victim was identified as Mr. Chatchai, a 33-year-old member of the municipal council in Chachoengsao Province. He was found with a gunshot wound to the right temple, the bullet exiting through the left, and a 9 mm Sig Sauer magazine still clutched in his right hand. Ms. Natthicha was found beside him, similarly shot in the right temple.





Witnesses reported seeing the car parked since midnight. It wasn’t until the morning that a passerby noticed the bullet holes in the windshield and alerted the authorities.





Police investigations suggest an extramarital affair might be at the heart of this tragedy. The husband, Mr. Thitiwat, had earlier reported his wife missing, noting her departure with personal belongings and their car. It is suspected that Ms. Natthicha and Mr. Chatchai met to discuss their relationship. The theory suggests that Ms. Natthicha may have wanted to reconcile with her husband, leading Mr. Chatchai to shoot her before turning the gun on himself.

