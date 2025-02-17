Manhunt Intensifies for Chinese Suspect in Teenage Girl’s Drug-Related Death



Bangkok: Police are urgently pursuing a Chinese suspect who allegedly forced a female student to take drugs until she died, and are preparing to issue a summons for the ‘modeling’ suspect to come in for questioning as soon as possible.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol Maj Gen Thanantorn Rattanasitthiphak, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 4, revealed that authorities are expediting the arrest of Mr. Duying Wu, also known by his Thai name Mr. Jessada. The 37-year-old Chinese national is accused of coercing the female escort to consume drugs, leading to her death in a hotel. However, it remains uncertain whether he has left the country. Investigators at Chokchai Police Station are seeking to question the ‘model’ as he is believed to be the instigator and will face charges related to ‘arranging for prostitution.’ The investigation will also determine the involvement of any agency by examining how orders were given.





Additionally, the deceased’s mother and sister will be summoned for further testimony, particularly concerning chat conversations involving the deceased about money and job acceptances, which serve as crucial evidence. Claims have surfaced regarding chat conversations between the police officer handling the case and the deceased’s mother, suggesting police involvement in mediating compensation between the Chinese suspect and the victim’s family. The identity of the investigator is now known, and both parties will be given a chance to clarify. A fact-finding committee has been established, although no transfer order has been issued for the investigator, who remains in charge of the case. The Superintendent of Chokchai Police Station will oversee the case to ensure accuracy and transparency, urging all parties not to worry.

