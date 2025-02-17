Model Alin Detained Over Alleged Role in ‘Airada’ Case



Bangkok: Alin, a model involved in work for Chinese clients under the supervision of Ms. Airada, was detained and questioned by authorities following the death of an N student at a hotel. The incident has drawn significant media attention, with Alin appearing at Chokchai Police Station to provide her statement. During her appearance, Alin was dressed in a white coat, black shirt, and sunglasses, and covered her face with a surgical mask. At times, she revealed her face for police documentation.





According to Thai News Agency, Alin was moved from the investigation room on the third floor to a more detailed questioning session on the second floor. During this transition, media personnel questioned her about her involvement in the incident and whether it was her first job of this nature. Alin responded vaguely, referencing news reports. She denied knowledge about the deceased’s drug use, stating, “I did not know that the deceased had taken drugs before.”





After an hour of interrogation, Alin was taken to the fingerprint room. Despite further attempts by reporters to engage with her, she remained silent. The police subsequently escorted her to court for detention, opposing bail due to the severity and public interest of the case. As Alin was transported to the Criminal Court, she declined to respond to further questions from the media, maintaining her silence throughout the process.

