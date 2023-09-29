Highly anticipated competition brings colourful cocktail experiences and never-before-seen collaborations to the city of São Paulo

WORLD’S BIGGEST COCKTAIL FESTIVAL UNVEILS JACOB MARTIN AS WORLD’S BEST BARTENDER

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jacob Martin, from Canada, has been recognised by industry legends as the 2023 World Class Global Bartender of the Year. He shook off competition from over 10,000 other elite bartenders who attempted this year’s Everest of bartending.

The competition saw Jacob participate in a series of challenges over four days. From creating classic cocktails and elevating them to a TEN with bartender favourite, Tanqueray No. TEN, Jacob also dared to go one step beyond with Johnnie Walker Black Label’s versatility of flavours, as well as creating a Ketel One Garnished with Good cocktail which not only impressed the judges with its flavour creativity but delivered a positive impact in their local community in Canada.

Upon winning, Jacob said: “It’s an unbelievable honour to win World Class. Not just because it’s the pinnacle of the industry but also because of the giants I’ve had the privilege of competing with this week. Bartending is an amazing community and this week has constantly reminded me of that. We have all pushed each other, learned from each other and fed off the amazing energy from this fantastic city. The standard of the competition was out of this world, but right now I’m just looking forward to enjoying a cocktail made by someone else!”

WORLD’S BIGGEST COCKTAIL FESTIVAL UNVEILS JACOB MARTIN AS WORLD’S BEST BARTENDER

As part of the competition, São Paulo has seen world-renowned bartenders including Monica Berg (from London’s Tayer + Elementary), Giacomo Giannotti (from the World’s Best Bar, Paradiso in Barcelona) and Ago Perrone (from London’s The Connaught Bar) descend on the city to judge the event and host special ‘World Class’ experiences in some of the city’s most iconic nightlife venues.

The competition also signals the beginning of the World Class Cocktail Festival, with amazing bar collaborations across the city including Bar Dos Arcos, Tan Tan and Guilhotina Bar.

Overall, The World Class Cocktail Festival extends to over 1,000 venues across Brazil, giving hundreds of thousands of cocktail lovers unique experiences from the likes of Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray No. TEN and Don Julio.

This year’s World Class also saw the inclusion of the Industry Forum, a chance to engage, educate and inspire the bartending community with seminars and panel discussions from World Class judges and guests – highlights included: “From Insta to IRL: trends and how to master them”, featuring World Class 2017 winner, Kaitlyn Stewart and Diageo Global Reserve Culture Manager, Giuliana Pe Benito and “Behind the Scenes of the World’s Best Bars” with bar owners including Monica Berg, Thiago Benares and Benjamin Padron.

Marissa Johnston, Global Head of Diageo World Class said: “Following last year’s World Class in Sydney was always going to be a big ask, but the World Class teams around the world, the Brazil team and, of course, our amazing 54 competitors have all stepped up to the plate and knocked it out the park. The level of energy on the ground here is incredible and after so many months of planning it’s been such a thrill to see it all come together like this. It’s so exciting to see a city come alive with great drinks and great experiences.

“Jacob has truly taken this competition to the next level – he excelled across the board and the feedback from the judges has been incredible. Jacob is such a deserving winner and I can’t wait to work with him over the next 12 months – he’ll go far.”

Since its launch in 2009, Diageo World Class has played a significant role in inspiring better drinking and transforming cocktail culture around the world by supporting over 450,000 bartenders worldwide through training and education.

For more information on World Class and to keep up to date with the latest drinks, trends and training, visit www.diageobaracademy. com/en_zz/world-class-/ and follow @WorldClass on Instagram.

WORLD’S BIGGEST COCKTAIL FESTIVAL UNVEILS JACOB MARTIN AS WORLD’S BEST BARTENDER

Contact:

Sarah Deller

Worldclass@smarts.agency

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 77f78a75-50a6-4616-a676- 43fa1257b526

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 56d1fd1e-04e1-4884-b53a- 414e4ae79329

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ea082a38-ded1-4024-b1c3- 6e62f04cf551

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8930946