Vietnam-Russia friendship association elects leadership for new tenure

The Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association held the fourth national congress on September 30 to outline operation directions and elect its leadership in the 2023-2028 tenure.

The association has thousands of members in 32 provinces and centrally-run cities and 15 chapters nationwide.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, who chairs the Vietnamese section in the Vietnam-Russia Inter-governmental Committee, stressed that Vietnam considers developing the relations with Russia one of the top priorities in its external policy.

Activities of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association have contributed to the implementation of this policy, he said.

The deputy PM asked the association to both strengthen ties with existing partners and seek new partners in Russia to expand the friend networks.

The association should also work to expand its membership, particularly among young people, intellectuals and businesspeople, he said.

In the just-concluded tenure, the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association has implemented diverse and practical activities to enhance mutual understanding among the two nations and deepen the friendship between the two countries.

In the new tenure, Dr. Phan Chi Hieu, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, was elected as Chairman of the association./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency