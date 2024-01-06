Wild elephants went out looking for food and felled rubber trees causing damage to villagers.



Chachoengsao, More than 30 wild elephants came out to eat, felled and ate the tops of villagers’ rubber trees, damaging more than 10 rai.

After being notified yesterday (January 5, 2024), Mr. Amnuay Kasetsin, Tha Takiap District Chief, Mr. Bunnak Pornpojthanamat, President of the Khlong Takrao Subdistrict Administrative Organization. Officers have been divided into the areas of Village No. 13, Ban Ang Tabaek, Village No. 8, Ban Thep Prathan. This is a village where more than 30 wild elephants came to find food and destroyed and felled rubber trees, causing damage to more than 10 rai.

Villagers who were damaged told that He himself was informed by friends near the rubber plantation that wild elephants had come to cut down and eat the tops of the rubber trees. From 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. until the morning they came to find the fallen rubber trees. I almost lost my strength. Because rubber trees take at least 6-7 years to grow per tree, but wild elephants come and cut them down and take only a few minutes

per tree. I hope the government will come down and help. Ready to raise your hands to thank you with tears in your eyes, thanking you for your concern and preparing to provide relief and help.

Mr. Amnuay Kasetsin, Tha Takiab District Chief Told reporters that now he will speed up agriculture in Tha Takiab District. and related agencies follow government regulations in providing assistance to the rai and will urge officials to explore and provide immediate relief and assistance.

In addition, there has been a search for the ivory forest elephant that disappeared at Wat Pa Khao Noi, Village No. 3, Ban Ko Loi, Khlong Takrao Subdistrict, Tha Takiap District, Chachoengsao Province, in hastening to track down a herd of forest technicians at one of that It was a beautiful ivory forest elephant, injured in a large swollen right leg. with the use of drones Khlong Takrao Subdistrict Administrative Organization Lead a patrol to find a position On the ground, they joined in on foot to x-ray the forest. Hoping to find a

beautiful wild elephant for the team of conservation officers to help preserve. Bring the doctor in to evaluate the symptoms in order to lead to treatment. But because it is a fertile forest area The forest is dense, so we still cannot find the beautiful tusker.

Source: Thai News Agency