Ugandan Woman Fakes Seizure After Passport Check in Pattaya



Pattaya: A clever Ugandan woman pretended to have a seizure after being stopped by an officer to check her passport. Initial findings show that she had overstayed in Thailand by nearly 2 years. Last midnight, while the Tourist Police, Immigration Police, and representatives of the Indian Association in Pattaya went to inspect the entire Pattaya Beach to find the truth after social media posted pictures of hundreds of Indian tourists renting mats to reserve a place to sleep. Some groups sat drinking alcohol all over the beach and left trash. Officers also randomly checked the identification documents of foreigners in the area. They found a 39-year-old black woman from Uganda who seemed suspicious. They asked to see her documents, but she ran away without thinking about her life. Until the officers caught her in time, she acted smart and pretended to lie down and writhe on the beach, causing panic among those who saw her. However, when the officers checked her passport, they found out the reason she ran away be

cause she had overstayed in the Kingdom of Thailand since 2023, which is 603 days, almost 2 years, from June 15, 2023. Therefore, she was prosecuted and deported back to her country.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident unfolded amid a broader investigation by local authorities to address concerns raised on social media about the behavior of tourists on Pattaya Beach. The authorities’ operation aimed to enforce local regulations and maintain order on the popular tourist beach, which had seen an influx of visitors leaving behind litter and engaging in disruptive activities. The Ugandan woman’s attempt to evade the officers by feigning a medical emergency highlights the challenges faced by the police in managing overstaying tourists and ensuring compliance with immigration laws.

