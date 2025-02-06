27-Year-Old Extortionist Arrested by Villagers in Bangkok



Bangkok: The power of a 27-year-old man who extorted money from villagers at a bus stop, even the elderly, has ended. Good citizens could not stand his behavior and surrounded him, arresting him and sending him to Rat Burana Police Station for legal action.

According to Thai News Agency, police at Rat Burana Police Station were notified that locals had surrounded and arrested a man who was extorting money from locals. He was a man near the entrance of Pracha Uthit Soi 34, Bang Mot Subdistrict, Thung Khru District, Bangkok. At the scene, there were many people standing around watching the incident. When officers broke through the crowd, they found a man who had been grabbed by the locals and had his wrists and ankles tied up. He was sitting on the ground and was covered in dirt. He had a sharp knife lying next to him. He was identified as Mr. Thanakorn, 27 years old, the perpetrator who extorted money from locals at the Na Luang bus stop.

This man would extort money from villagers at 4 am every day and becam

e famous throughout the Pracha Uthit area because many villagers were affected. Until a Facebook user posted on the Rat Burana – Pracha Uthit (Thung Khru) news page with the following message: Warning of a dangerous person asking for money from people waiting for the bus on Pracha Uthit Road. At 4 am, my mother had to board the bus alone. A man walked up to her and asked for money, holding a pocket knife. He said he wanted money, but my mother said he didn’t have any. Luckily, the bus came just in time. Then today at around 4 am, my mother went to wait for the bus to go to work as usual. She met this man again. He raised his foot and kicked my mother. My mother quickly walked away and called me, so I hurriedly went out with my friends. When we went out, we found him in front of the alley. He clasped his hands together and apologized, saying he wouldn’t do it again.

Incidents like this occur almost every day because many victims are extorted for money by this man regularly. It is also known that most of the p

erpetrators choose only the elderly. The perpetrator claims that he has no home or job, so he goes around asking for money. He insists that he does not threaten or hurt anyone. As for the knife he carries, he only uses it to peel fruit.

Initially, the police took the perpetrators for further questioning at the police station. If any members of the public have been robbed or threatened by Mr. Thanakorn or Mr. Ice, they can file a complaint at Rat Burana Police Station.