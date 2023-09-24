Trade representative” reveals New Zealand is willing to support Thailand in investing in EEC-agriculture-language teaching. Ireland is interested in opening a direct flight from Bangkok to Dublin. Promote tourism

Mrs. Nalinee Thaweesin, Thai Trade Representative Revealing his discussion with Mr. Jonathan Dale Kings, Ambassador of New Zealand to Thailand, he said that he had invited New Zealand businessmen to invest more in the EEC and that Thailand wanted to exchange knowledge on agricultural technology, especially raw milk and storage. For sale They also want New Zealand to support English teaching assistants in schools and vocational institutes. and creating English courses in agriculture and tourism, with all 3 subjects mentioned New Zealand Ambassador is pleased to support and wants to use the opportunity of the Thailand-New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (TNZCEP), which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, to promote closer trade relations between them. In the past, New Zealand has reduced taxes on all products from Thailand. As for Thailand, it will reduce tariffs on all New Zealand products by 2025. There are still products that Thailand collects tariffs on, including milk and cream (raw milk), flavored milk drinks. skimmed milk powder Currently, Thailand can export 7 fruit items to New Zealand: pineapple, mango, coconut, mangosteen, longan, lychee, durian, 2 fresh vegetable products: taro and ginger, and 2 fishery products: tilapia and catfish. and 3 processed meat products, namely processed salmon meat canned beef and cooked duck meat While the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement That has been in effect since 2010, helping to benefit various service businesses such as education and tourism. And negotiations are underway to upgrade the agreement to be more up-to-date and up-to-date. which is expected to be completed within this year.

Mrs. Nalini also said that she also had discussions with Mr. Patrick Byrne, Ambassador of Ireland to Thailand. especially promoting tourism There are approximately 100,000 Irish tourists traveling to Thailand and this is likely to increase to 150,000 per year, showing the potential of Thai tourism, and both countries have expressed interest in opening direct flights from Bangkok-Dublin. To increase convenience in traveling Including wanting to enhance cooperation in education Because Ireland is a country where English is one of the official languages. and there are many leading universities But there are still not many Thai students. On this occasion, the Irish Ambassador would like to see the progress of the Thai-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He also proposed that the government establish a Thai embassy in Dublin. To enhance diplomatic relations between each other as well.

