The Yom River overflowed and washed away an entire wooden house.

The flood barrier along the Yom River in Sukhothai Province collapsed, causing the water to wash away entire wooden houses.

The floodwall along the Yom River in Sawankhalok District, Sukhothai Province collapsed, causing the water to wash away the wooden house next to the floodwall. Fortunately, the homeowner had already evacuated to the Wat Tha Thong shelter.

While the Meteorological Department warns of unstable weather with rain in many areas followed by cooler weather due to a moderate cold air mass from China, people in the upper part of Thailand should be careful of dangers from thunderstorms, strong winds, flash floods and forest runoff. The ONWR has announced a watch for high sea levels from September 28 to October 2. People should be aware of risk areas in Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan.

Source: Thai News Agency

