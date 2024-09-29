Ministry of Foreign Affairs delighted to introduce ‘Muay Thai’ to teach foreigners at the celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Egypt



Ministry of Foreign Affairs is delighted to bring ‘Muay Thai’ to teach foreigners at the celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Egypt in Cairo, Egypt.

Movement of bringing Muay Thai sports to join activities to promote the popularity of Muay Thai in Egypt on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Thai-Egyptian diplomatic relations in Cairo, Egypt, between 24 September – 1 October 2024, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) and the Egyptian Muaythai Federation.

On September 28, there was still an activity to teach Muay Thai to youth, Muay Thai boxers and foreign Muay Thai trainers. ‘Kru Din’ Mr. Witawat Khasom, a famous Muay Thai teacher, led the ancient Muay team, consisting of ‘Kru Tum’ Anusorn Injai, ‘Ai-un’ Patchayaporn Khasom, and ‘Lacoste’ Ki

tti Malaeng, as lecturers. There were more than 200 foreigners who joined to train their Muay Thai skills. Throughout the teaching, ‘Kru Din’ Mr. Witawat Khasom and his team introduced skills such as Wai Khru, weapons, fists, feet, knees and elbows, according to the correct style of Muay Thai that is certified by the IFMA. Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s team of Muay Thai teachers from IFMA came to teach Muay Thai to Egyptians was one of the activities organized to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Egypt. This visit was very well-received. The Egyptian Muay Thai Federation and IFMA invited over 200 people who were interested in learning and practicing Muay Thai to join. We are thrilled that the response was so good. This activity that we did brought mutual benefits to both Thailand and Egypt, and we will continue this projec

t in the future.

Mr. Thanawat continued that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has one of the plans to make foreigners access and understand the philosophy of Muay Thai, which is a science of self-defense. At the same time, it can be developed into exercise and learning to apply to life principles, such as the importance of paying homage to the teacher and respecting our opponents. These things will be accessible to the public. When we create popularity and understanding, the benefits that we will bring Muay Thai into world-class competitions, such as the Olympic Games or other major sports tournaments, I would like to thank both the private sector and IFMA for joining us in organizing activities. Our plans have been to many regions throughout the past period, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Africa, and North America. All of these have created awareness of the true philosophy of Muay Thai.

In addition, Thailand and Egypt established diplomatic relations on September 27, 1954, with Egypt bei

ng the first Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Thailand. Therefore, September 27, 2024 will be the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. In 2024, both Thailand and Egypt set important milestones between the two countries and prove the long-standing friendly relations between them, further enhancing relations in all areas of cooperation where both parties have the potential, and showing readiness to organize activities to celebrate the relations between the two countries throughout the year

Source: Thai News Agency