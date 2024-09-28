Vietnam’s top leader wraps up state visit to Cuba

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Havana on September 27 afternoon (local time), concluding a successful three-day state visit to Cuba.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez; Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and standing member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee; and many other leaders of the Cuban Party and State were present at José Marti Airport to bid farewell to the Vietnamese delegation.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

