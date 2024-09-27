The Ministry of Tourism facilitated the payment of assistance to flood victims.



Anutin” directs all parts of the Interior to adhere to the Prime Minister’s instructions. Facilitate the money to reach the sufferers as soon as possible. Preparing to transfer money to 3,623 households affected by the Chiang Rai disaster this afternoon

Miss Trisulee Trisornakul A spokesman for the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has been assigned as the main agency to disburse assistance to flood victims in the amount of 3,042.52 million baht. Approved by the Cabinet on September 17, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Chanweerakul and the Minister of Home Affairs have instructed all mechanisms of the Ministry of Home Affairs to support the assist Facilitate the victims to receive assistance according to the criteria as soon as possible according to the Prime Minister’s directive.

latest Mr. Chaiyawat Junthirapong Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPRM) reported to Mr. Anutin that with the close cooperation of the relevant agencies, th

e PA It will be the first batch of victims to be transferred by the authorities to 3,623 households, divided into 3,305 households in Mueang Chiang Rai District. Mae Sai District, 222 households and Khun Tan District, 96 households.

“Mr. Anutin instructed all parts of the Ministry of Home Affairs to strictly comply with the Prime Minister’s instructions to help those who are in trouble to receive the assistance as soon as possible. For the first households in 3 districts of Chiang Rai who are accounts of the Savings Bank, the money will be credited to the victims’ accounts at 13.35 today (27 September 2024). Other bank accounts will also be transferred gradually from September 27, 2024,” said Ms. Trisulee.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the criteria for payment of assistance according to the resolution On September 17, 2024, the government will pay to households that have suffered floods since May 20, 2024 in 57 provinces. Then, Mr. Anutin has given a policy line that the governors o

f all provinces where the people are eligible to receive subsidies must direct surveys. The damage will continue to be effective in order to continue the rescue.

Today, Mr. Anutin will join the delegation of Ms. Patongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, to the Chiang Rai Provincial Government Inspection Area. The Prime Minister and his delegation will hold an integrated meeting for a recovery plan and remedy for those affected after the floods. Chiang Rai Province and the Northern Province are also expected to discuss the issue of accelerating the payment of assistance to the victims. The Prime Minister and his delegation will then go to the area to assess the situation and monitor the restoration in Mueang Chiang Rai District.

Source: Thai News Agency