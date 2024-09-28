IFMA collaborates with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring Muay Thai to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Egypt



The Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his team, along with Muay Thai trainers, participated in activities to promote the popularity of Muay Thai in Egypt on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Egypt, between 24 September – 1 October 2024 in Cairo, Egypt.

For the promotion of Muay Thai popularity in Egypt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand has collaborated with the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) to bring ‘Muay Thai’ to perform in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Egypt. ‘Kru Din’ Mr. Witawat Khasom, a famous Muay Thai teacher, led the ancient boxing team, consisting of ‘Kru Tum’ Anusorn Injai, ‘Ai-un’ Patchayaporn Khasom, and ‘Lacoste’ Kitti Malaeng, to perform in the event.

On September 26, the group attended the Thailand Networking Eve

ning at the Four Seasons First Residence Hotel, where the ancient boxing team led by ‘Kru Din’ Wittawat Khasom, a famous Muay Thai teacher, performed at the event.

Later on September 27, a group from Thailand joined the Muay Thai training activity We are Muaythai Workshop organized by the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) together with the Egyptian Federation of Muay Thai, with over 150 foreigners participating in training their Muay Thai skills. Throughout the training, ‘Kru Din’ Mr. Witawat Khasom and his team introduced skills such as Wai Khru, striking with fists, feet, knees and elbows, according to the correct style of Muay Thai that is certified by the IFMA.

For the Muay Thai training activity, We are Muaythai Workshop in Koro, Egypt, will organize training for foreigners for another 2 consecutive days. In addition to Muay Thai boxers from various Muay Thai camps in Egypt, there will also be trainers from various camps participating in the training group.

In addition, Thailan

d and Egypt established diplomatic relations on September 27, 1954, with Egypt being the first Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Thailand. Therefore, September 27, 2024, will be the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. In 2024, both Thailand and Egypt set important milestones between the two countries and prove the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries, further enhancing relations in all areas of cooperation where both parties have the potential, and showing readiness to organize activities to celebrate the relations between the two countries throughout the year.

Source: Thai News Agency