The weather is unstable, with heavy rain in some areas, and then the weather will cool down.



The Meteorological Department warns of unstable weather in the upper part of Thailand from 29 Sep – 3 Oct 67, with thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain in some areas. After that, the weather will cool down with strong winds, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. The easterly and southeasterly winds will cover the lower northeastern, central, eastern and Gulf of Thailand, while the southwest monsoon will cover the upper Andaman Sea. This will cause heavy rain in some areas of the lower northeastern, central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern and southern regions. People in the aforementioned areas should beware of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas on hillsides near waterways and lowlands.

For waves in the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, they are weak, causing waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Th

ailand to be approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are advised to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In addition, during 29 September – 3 October 2024, the upper part of Thailand will experience unstable weather, with thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and heavy rain in some areas, with very heavy rain in some areas of the North, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East. After that, the weather will cool down with strong winds, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the Northeast. This is because a high-pressure area or moderate cold air mass from China will spread down to cover the Northeast, the Northeast, and the South China Sea.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 AM today to 6:00 AM tomorrow.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet provinces. Minimum temperature

23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius. South winds 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind speed 10-20 km/hr.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind speed 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind 10-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximat

ely 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (east coast): Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and its vicinity: 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas. Minimum temperature 25-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Source: Thai News Agency