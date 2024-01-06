The RTA vows to move forward with the development of Suphanburi according to the spirit of “Banharn”



Suphanburi, “Warawut-Praphat” announces that the RTA will move forward with the development of Suphanburi. Progress – unity – stability Inheriting the spirit of Father Banharn

Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security (Ministry of Social Development and Human Security) in his capacity as the leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party (CHT), spoke on the occasion of Mr. Praphat Photsuthon, Secretary-General of the party. Chart Thai Phatthana Mr. Udom Prongfa, Executive Director of the Chart Thai Phatthana Party with party members Suphan Buri merchants Wishing good wishes on New Year’s Day 2024, saying thank you to all the adults who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the Thai Chart Pattana Party since the time of Father Banharn until now. Especially Mr. Praphat who have always been with the Thai Chart Pattana Party side by side No matter how times change The Thai National Party develops us like a family. The position is just the head. We, the people of Suphanburi Province, live

together like brothers. He holds the position of Minister of Secondary Education, but he is still Top’s son, Top’s grandson, Top’s older brother, Top’s younger sibling, and is part of the family. We work for the people of Suphanburi province. We cannot move forward alone. It is very important to receive kindness from elders. Especially Mr. Praphat who is a senior figure in the Chartthaipattana Party It is the main pillar in Suphanburi Province. In working, if Suphanburi people work together There is probably nothing that we cannot do to develop Suphanburi. Being a minister is not easy. Being the leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party is not easy.

‘I have to ask for strength, ask for heart, and ask for cooperation. And thank you for the friendly spirit from friends. in Suphanburi Province, everyone On the occasion of the new year Please promise to help work together. Help develop our city of Suphanburi. and continue the spirit of Father Banharn Make Suphanburi Province progress We move forward together in uni

ty and stability,’ Mr. Warawut said.

Mr. Praphat said that we are members of the Chartthaipattana Party. Proud that Mr. Warawut Was voted as the people’s favorite politician in 2023, second only to Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister. We would like to bring all the best blessings to Mr. Varawut and his family. that has continued to inherit the spirit of Mr. Banharn Silpa-archa Makes us see the results of improving and developing Suphanburi Province. Ask for sacred things that are priceless in Suphanburi Province. Protects you to experience good luck, wealth, happiness, and great wealth. Be rich forever.

Source: Thai News Agency