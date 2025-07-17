Thaksin Fears Political Instability Could Disrupt Thai Economy



Bangkok: Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has expressed his concerns about the risks political instability poses to Thailand’s governance and economic recovery. He highlighted that political disruptions could lead to administrative challenges, making it difficult to address the long-standing economic issues facing the country. Thaksin emphasized the importance of cooperation and restoring hope among Thai citizens.





According to Thai News Agency, Thaksin shared these views during a special interview with hosts Weera Thiraphat and Chutima Phuengkhamsuk on Channel 9 MCOT HD. The interview took place as part of the seminar “Unlocking Thailand’s Future, Fighting the Global Crisis,” organized by MCOT Public Company Limited. Thaksin discussed the need for new financial inflows to rejuvenate the Thai economy, noting that past efforts had improved sales by resolving debt issues and creating new opportunities. However, he acknowledged the current economic challenges, exacerbated by structural damage and high debt levels, and suggested innovative financial solutions, such as utilizing Government Tokens (G-Tokens), to enhance liquidity.





Thaksin also addressed questions about the timeline for Thailand’s economic recovery, asserting that while improvements would take time, the process needed to begin immediately. He called for the Ministry of Finance to consider the G-Token initiative, although he recognized the need for officials to understand and adapt to such changes. Thaksin proposed selling government bonds to foreign institutions as a means to create a circular economy, leveraging tax incentives to offset interest payments.





On the prospect of revitalizing the Thai economy, Thaksin remained optimistic, insisting that cooperation and strategic financial use could lead to success. He highlighted the importance of innovation in tourism and service, urging efforts to invigorate the Thai populace and restore their hope.





When asked about the current mood among Thai citizens, Thaksin noted a lack of hope, stressing the need for government communication to better inform the public about ongoing efforts and accomplishments. He mentioned the unfinished digital wallet policy and the impact of international tax policies, such as those implemented by former U.S. President Donald Trump, on financial strategies.





Addressing questions about past digital currency initiatives for young people, Thaksin explained that financial constraints had limited their implementation, despite the potential to raise the debt ceiling. He also called for a review of the entertainment complex initiative by the new cabinet, recognizing opposition from some groups and emphasizing the need for understanding and fairness in decision-making.

