Launch of ‘Free Shuttle Service’ for Cancer Patients with Gold Card Rights Nationwide



Bangkok: “30 baht, treatment everywhere” moves forward to care for the people, upgrading health insurance, opening a “car to pick up and drop off cancer patients with gold card rights” service nationwide for free.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that the government is moving forward to improve Thai health insurance by opening a ‘free shuttle’ service for cancer patients with gold card rights nationwide to access treatment with three types of advanced medical technologies equally and without travel restrictions.

This new service is a result of the resolution of the National Health Security Board on April 9, 2025, which approved the NHSO to provide transportation costs for patients to receive proton therapy, eye plaque brachytherapy, and robotic surgery, which are cutting-edge technologies currently available only in large hospitals.

In the past, many patients faced obstacles in terms of travel costs across provinces, which prevented them fro

m accessing necessary treatments. This benefit not only reduces the financial burden but also increases treatment opportunities for patients and their families, which is another important step of the 30-baht universal healthcare policy that aims to truly improve the quality of life of Thais.

The NHSO has set up a comprehensive coordination system, from the original hospital that diagnoses and plans treatment, to arranging transportation for patients and their relatives from their homes to travel by public transportation without having to pay in advance. There is transportation from the destination station to the hospital, covering both travel and return throughout the treatment process. The system has started providing services today.

‘The government is committed to developing and upgrading the health insurance system to reach all citizens equally and is confident that this measure will help reduce the burden, build confidence, and truly improve the quality of life of our cancer patients,’ said Ms. Sasikarn

.