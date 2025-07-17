Thai Military Dismisses Rumors of Cambodian Seizure of Phu Makhuea



Sisaket: Thai soldiers have confirmed that the ‘Phu Makhuea’ area in Sisaket Province remains under Thai control, dismissing rumors of a seizure by Cambodian forces. Task Force 1, Suranaree Force, assured the public that the situation is normal and that sovereignty is being maintained. They clarified ongoing concerns about Cambodia’s construction of a cable car, describing it as a minor installation requiring soldiers to continue to patrol on foot.





According to Thai News Agency, Lt. Col. Chakkraphol, along with Lt. Col. Chakkrit Khurirang, commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion, Task Force 1, stated that Thai soldiers are actively deployed in the Phu Makhuea area and are effectively maintaining control. They emphasized that Cambodian military presence is limited to a checkpoint below the mountain, ensuring no threat to Thai sovereignty.





Lt. Col. Chakrakrit provided further details on the Cambodian cable car and stairs leading up Phu Makhuea, explaining that the cable car is a small hoist using a pulley system, installed since 2008-2009. Cambodian soldiers must use stairs, both wooden and metal, to ascend.





The Thai military has been vigilant, conducting continuous patrols to monitor activities in the area. Lt. Col. Chakrakrit addressed accusations of allowing Cambodian military encroachment, affirming that any unusual activities are promptly addressed, sometimes resulting in compliance from the Cambodian side.





The situation in Phu Makhuea remains stable, with regular patrols and communication between military officers from both countries. The Thai military urges the public to trust in their ability to maintain sovereignty and assures that any misunderstandings from social media reports will not affect their operations.

