Thailand beat South Korea 3-0 in set, Asian Women’s Volleyball 2023.

Thai female hitters show strong form. Defeated South Korea 3-0 sets with scores 25-20, 25-22,25-23, taking the lead in Group E. Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023

22nd Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, year 2023, first 2 games, Thai female volleyball players Two-time Asian champions, 2009 and 2013, ranked 15th in the world, met South Korea, the team ranked 35th in the world, with statistics from the last 5 meetings: Thailand won 4, lost 1. This game had volleyball fans from Korat and nearby provinces traveling. Almost the whole stadium came to cheer at the National Men’s Hall, which has a capacity of 5,000 seats, all cheering for the Thai women’s team with happiness and joy.

In this game, “Coach Urgent” Danai Sriwacharamethakul The head coach of the Thai national women’s volleyball team sent the first 6 players onto the field, consisting of Chatchu-on Moksri, Taddao Nuekchaeng, Sasipaporn Chandrawisut, Thanatcha Suksod, Wimonrat Thanaphan, Phonphan Kerdprach is a setter and Piyanuch Pannoi is a libero. As for South Korea, the team ranked 35th in the world is led by Spanish head coach Cesar Hernandez Gonzalez. Send the main character Jung Ho-young, number 17, to lead the team onto the field.

The results showed that the Thai women’s team, wearing red uniforms, played excellently. Both hitting the top of the post and blocking, winning 3-0 sets 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23, collecting the victory to lead Group E. In this game, “Mome” Thanatcha scored the highest score of 15 points. and “Bumbim” Chatchuon scored 14 points.

After the game, “Coach Urgent” said he was satisfied with his team’s performance. But there are still a few points that need to be adjusted. Especially the process of receiving and serving and praising South Korea. Played tight and improved a lot.

“Mome” Thanatcha Suksod and “Mod” Wipawee Srithong said they were satisfied with today’s performance as well as planned. Because everyone helps play together. Ready to thank the fans Volleyball that cheers and encourages

Other results, Round 2, Group F, the Chinese women’s team, ranked 6th in the world, 13-time champions of this competition, the red shirts defeated India, ranked 61st in the world, 3-0 sets 25-9, 25-10, 25-12. Take the lead of the group As for the other result in this group, Japan, 5-time champion, team ranked 8th in the world, defeated Kazakhstan, ranked 39th in the world, 3-0, ranked 2nd in the group, with China and Japan definitely advancing to the semi-finals tomorrow at 12:00 noon. They will compete for the group championship at Chatchai Hall.

The Thai national team will take the field in the second round, game 2, against Vietnam to compete for the group championship tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at Chatchai Hall, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

