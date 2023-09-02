Indonesia to send 415 athletes for 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia will send 415 athletes to compete in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled to start in late September this year.Youth and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo made the statement at a press conference in Jakarta on Friday. “We will send 415 athletes and 161 officials to the 2022 Asian Games. For APG (Asian Para Games), we will send 134 athletes and 62 officials,” he informed. riotedjo said that Indonesia aims to win 12 gold medals at the 2022 Asian Games and to rank in the top eight at the multi-sport event. “Indeed, the target achievement in 2023 will be below the target achievement in the 2018 Asian Games. This is because Indonesia was the host of the 2018 Asian Games and pencak silat (a traditional Indonesian martial art) contributed to almost 50 percent of the medals (that Indonesia won),” he explained. This year’s Asian Games will not have a pencak silat competition, which is why the Indonesian contingent has set more reasonable targets.

Source: Antara News Agency