Thai Stocks Surge Over 27 Points Amid Positive Trade Negotiations



Bangkok: Thai stocks experienced a significant rise today, closing at 1,219.62 points with an increase of 27.87 points, marking a 2.34% growth. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) recorded a trading value of 45,127.72 million baht.





According to Thai News Agency, the unexpected rise in the Thai stock market comes in the wake of Japan and the Philippines reaching an agreement to negotiate US tariffs, which has positively impacted the overall Asian stock market. The SET saw a notable rise, second only to the Japanese stock market, as investors remained hopeful for Thailand to secure a favorable tariff deal with rates between 18-20%.





Analysts have expressed optimism, although a slight ‘Sell on Fact’ reaction may occur if the tariff deal is finalized. The overall outlook remains positive, with tomorrow’s trend suggesting close monitoring of the ongoing trade negotiations, which are anticipated to conclude shortly. Additionally, attention is drawn to Thai export figures, with resistance levels projected at 1,230 points and support levels ranging from 1,200 to 1,190 points.

