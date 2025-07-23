Thanapisal Kuhapremkit and Paiboon Nalinthrangkun Elected to SET Board



Bangkok: Thanapisal Kuhapremkit and Paiboon Nalinthrangkun have been elected as directors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) board, effective August 5, 2025. This decision was made during the extraordinary meeting of SET members to replace the directors whose terms are set to expire.





According to Thai News Agency, the SET Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2025, held on July 23, 2025, resolved to elect Thanapisal Kuhapremkit, the Chief Executive Officer of Globlex Securities Co., Ltd., and Paiboon Nalinthrangkun, the Chief Executive Officer of TISCO Securities Co., Ltd. These appointments come as the terms of the current directors, Thiti Tantikulanan and Suphot Suphabandit, expire on August 4, 2025. The newly elected directors will serve a term of three years starting from August 5, 2025.





The full list of all 11 SET members who will begin their terms on August 5, 2025, includes Kittipong Urapiphatthanaphong, Komkrit Kiettiduriyakul, ML Thongmakut Thongyai, Thanapisal Kuhapremkit, Pichet Sithiamnuay, Penchan Charikesem, Paiboon Nalinthrangkun, Rawin Bunyanusan, Warah Sucharitakul, Somchai Lertsutthiwong, and Atsadet Kongsiri, who will serve as Director and Manager.

