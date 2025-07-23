TAT Collaborates with NRCT for ‘Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand’ Initiative



Bangkok: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) to advance the “Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand” project into its fourth year. Asst. Prof. Dr. Wiphu stated that this initiative not only boosts tourism but also raises societal awareness about light pollution, conserves the sky’s darkness, and emphasizes energy conservation. The project seeks to use astronomy to encourage creative tourism, having already designated 48 dark sky conservation areas across all regions over the past three years. By 2025, an additional 16 areas will be registered as stargazing tourist attractions, aiming to inspire both Thai and international tourists to explore astronomical tourism.





According to Thai News Agency, the project also aims to establish dark sky reserves across every region of the country, promoting widespread awareness and making astronomy accessible to all. The 16 newly designated dark sky reserves for 2025 include five Dark Sky Parks, nine Dark Sky Properties in private areas, and two Dark Sky Suburbs. Among these are notable locations such as Thung Non Pa Ko in Mukdahan Province, Khao Phra Wihan National Park in Si Sa Ket Province, and Golden Cliff Beach Resort in Trat Province.





These initiatives offer new dimensions for tourism in Thailand by creating unique stargazing opportunities. Interested agencies can find more information or apply for registration as Dark Sky Reserves in Thailand through the project’s official website or access a stargazing travel guidebook available in e-book format.

