‘Regional Trade Exponential Fest 2025’ Energizes Thai Businesses to Overcome Global Crisis



Bangkok: The International Institute for Trade and Development (Public Organization) or ITD organizes the annual trade fair ‘Regional Trade Exponential Fest 2025’ for the second year under the theme ‘Driving Asia into the Future’ to energize Thai entrepreneurs through the global economic crisis, joining forces with business leaders – technology – content – startups from ASEAN and around the world to create a learning and networking platform of the year.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Suphakit Charoenkul, Director of the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD), emphasized the evolving nature of global trade dynamics. He highlighted the need for Thai entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs that form the backbone of the national economy, to possess vision, strategy, and an adaptable mindset. The event aims to serve as a platform for inspiration and knowledge sharing from industry leaders.





Mr. Suphakit further noted a World Bank report forecasting a potential drop in global economic growth to 2.3% in 2025, signaling the urgency for countries, including Thailand, to adapt to trade barriers and logistical volatilities. Despite rising costs and pressure from uncertain international orders, regional market growth, digital technology, and shifting consumer behaviors present significant opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs willing to innovate and act swiftly.





The Regional Trade Exponential Fest 2025 aims to be more than just a seminar; it is designed as a comprehensive regional knowledge and opportunity platform. This year, over 20 speakers and experts from diverse global sectors, including e-commerce, technology, and startups, will share their experiences. Notable participants include Alibaba, unveiling its ‘growth organizational culture,’ Bolt, showcasing its global expansion strategy, and Klook, demonstrating the fusion of technology with user experience to capture market attention.





In the content and creativity sector, presentations from platforms like IQIYI and GDH559 provided insights into leveraging culture for market penetration. Thai brands like NaRaYa, Pipatchara, and Coco Thumb showcased how cultural roots and innovative approaches have facilitated their international success.





Additionally, ASEAN startups such as Indonesia’s Jago Coffee, the Philippines’ Royo Panda, and Laos’ Green Discovery Laos, highlighted innovative business models aligning with ESG megatrends.





Mr. Suphakit concluded by emphasizing the need for strategic change in businesses to keep pace with rapid global transformations. The event is positioned as a conduit connecting inspiration with actionable plans, empowering entrepreneurs to confidently navigate the evolving economic landscape.

