Suriya Orders Transport Agencies to Tackle Tropical Storm Wipha



Bangkok: Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, has directed all transport agencies to take immediate action in response to Tropical Storm Wipha, which is currently impacting Thailand.





According to Thai News Agency, the storm has affected the North, Northeast, and Central regions, with heavy rains raising concerns of flash floods and mudslides. Suriya emphasized the need for 24-hour monitoring and efficient assistance to those affected.





The Department of Highways (DOH) has implemented safety measures, deploying warning signs and personnel at risk points, particularly on main roads and mountain routes in provinces like Nan, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Phrae, and Lampang. They are coordinating with local agencies to manage flood risks and ensure public safety. As of July 23, 2025, traffic disruptions have been reported in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Phayao, with 29 affected locations, of which 7 are currently impassable. Road users are advised to follow safety guidelines and contact the DOH hotline for updates.





The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) is actively inspecting roads for flood impacts and has set up a system to report conditions to the public. Affected routes include areas in Chiang Mai, Phrae, and Ubon Ratchathani. The DRR also encourages the public to stay informed through their hotline.





The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has tasked the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) with enhancing flood prevention measures, including drainage improvements and monitoring risk areas to ensure rail safety. The SRT is prepared to respond to emergencies and maintain operational safety.





The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has advised passengers traveling to regions affected by Wipha to check flight statuses and be aware of their rights regarding delays or cancellations. AEROTHAI is implementing measures to enhance air traffic safety, while Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has prepared facilities and staff to manage airport operations during the storm.





The Marine Department has issued warnings for cautious sailing due to challenging weather conditions, advising small boats to remain ashore for safety.





The Ministry of Transport reassures the public of its readiness to respond to the storm’s impact on travel, urging individuals to stay updated through various hotlines provided for each transport sector.

